UIDAI makes an important announcement on Aadhaar – Here’s what it says

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) reached out to the people with what it calls an “Important Announcement”.

UIDAI has made a series of tweets on resuming of Aadhaar services.

"IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT: Dear All, Our registrars are preparing for resuming of Aadhaar services wherever it is being permitted by the state/ district authorities as per the new guidelines of #Lockdown4 . 1/3," UIDAI tweeted.

It also wrote that people may check available appointment slots in their area on the Aadhaar app or on the website.

“Once services resume, social distancing in and outside the Aadhaar Kendra will be mandated,” UIDAI wrote.

In a major relief to rural population, UIDAI had in April allowed the Common Service Centre, an SPV (special purpose vehicle) under the Ministry of IT and Electronics, to start the Aadhaar updation facility at 20,000 centres that operate as Banking Correspondents (BCs).

The UIDAI has set the June deadline for start of work after CSCs with banking facilities upgrade their infrastructure and get other necessary approvals.

As per the Supreme Court order, the Aadhaar work through CSCs was discontinued in December 2018. Since then there has been a demand from the VLEs, running over 3.5 lakh CSCs, to start the Aadhaar enrolment work as they had invested in the Aadhaar kits and had trained manpower.

The CSCs had generated 20 crore Aadhaar cards, before it was discontinued.

With IANS Inputs