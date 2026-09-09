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  • /UIDAI prepares Aadhaar infrastructure for 300 million daily authentications: Chairman Neelkanth Mishra

UIDAI prepares Aadhaar infrastructure for 300 million daily authentications: Chairman Neelkanth Mishra

Speaking at the Global Fintech Festival 2026 here, Mishra said Aadhaar is currently processing about 10 crore authentications daily and the pace of growth has exceeded expectations.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 04:36 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 04:36 PM IST
UIDAI prepares Aadhaar infrastructure for 300 million daily authentications: Chairman Neelkanth Mishra

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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UIDAI prepares Aadhaar infrastructure for 300 million daily authentications: Chairman Neelkanth Mishra
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