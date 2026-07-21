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Unclaimed funds with LIC cross Rs 7,318 crore

In a written reply to a question in Parliament, the ministry said the accumulated amount includes Rs 5,564.5 crore of unclaimed policyholder money and Rs 1,753.95 crore as accrued income generated on those funds.

Published: Jul 21, 2026, 08:35 AM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 08:35 AM IST
Unclaimed funds with LIC cross Rs 7,318 crore

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Unclaimed funds with LIC cross Rs 7,318 crore
Life Insurance Corporation of India3 min ago
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World Trade Organisation6 min ago
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NEET Row34 min ago