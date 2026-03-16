Uninterrupted CNG and PNG supply continuing for users, no gas shortage: Govt

New Delhi: The supply of piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) continues uninterrupted across the country, the government said on Monday, adding that efforts are on to move households away from LPG where gas pipelines are available.

In an inter-ministerial briefing, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas's Joint Secretary, Marketing and Oil Refinery, Sujata Sharma, said that fuel pumps supplying CNG and household PNG connections are operating normally.

"Supply to both CNG users and PNG consumers is being maintained fully. Authorities have also begun enforcement actions to prevent hoarding. Raids have been carried out in several states as part of checks on fuel storage and supply," she said.

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The senior government official further said that crude is also available in sufficient quantity. "All refineries are operating at the highest capacity. Our petrol pumps operate normally. No dry outs have been reported so far," she said.

Gas distribution firms have also rolled out incentives for new PNG users. Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has announced free gas worth Rs 500 for consumers registering for PNG connections before March 31.

Meanwhile, there has been a decline in LPG bookings as panic eased among consumers over the availability of domestic gas, while raids are being conducted across states to check hoarding and black marketing.

Raids are being conducted across states to check hoarding and black marketing, and 22 states and Union Territories (UTs) have established control rooms to monitor the situation.

Consumers are requested to avoid panic bookings, use digital booking platforms and avoid unnecessary visits to LPG distributors, said the ministry. The government continues to prioritise the interests of domestic consumers and ensure uninterrupted LPG supply, particularly for households and priority sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions, the ministry said in a statement.

LPG supply continues to be monitored in view of the prevailing geopolitical situation.