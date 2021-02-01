Union Budget 2021: Social security net for gig and platform workers, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

In a bid to provide security for gig workers, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday (Feb 1) announced in her speech that social security benefits will be extended to gig and platform workers, which include food delivery workers and cab drivers with companies such as Swiggy, Zomato, Ola and Uber.

The minister also talked about the implementation of four labour codes, uniform implementation of the minimum wage for workers across categories, which includes migrant workers.

A portal will be set up to collect info on gig & platform workers, building & construction workers, among others to provide them benefits like health, credit (easy financing), food and others, Sitharaman said in her budget speech in Lok Sabha.

She noted that for the first time Code on Social Security Code 2020 has made provision for universalisation of social security for the entire workforce including gig and platform workers. It was introduced and passed in September last year.

The gig and platform workers are those who are engaged by various e-commerce businesses like Uber, Ola, Swiggy and Zomato. These workers are not paid salaries and hence deprived of social security benefits like provident fund, group insurance and pension.

India has a total workforce of over 50 crore including 40 crore unorganised sector which includes farm and rural workers.

The finance minister also noted the labour reforms done by the government where the majority of labour laws were concised into four broad codes on wages, industrial relation, social security and occupational safety, health & working conditions.

Sitharaman further informed that the one nation, one ration card plan is under implementation in 32 states, 1 union territory.

