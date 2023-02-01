topStoriesenglish2568551
Union Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman Uses THESE Words Most in Her Speech

Nirmala Sitharaman used the word "tax" 43 times in her 85-minute presentation of the budget for 2023–24.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 10:37 PM IST

New Delhi: The most awaited Budget i.e Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 presented today by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This was her fifth Union Budget as a central finance minister. The presentation lasted about one hour and twenty-five minutes. While addressing the house or presenting the budget, she frequently used some words. This repeatation of words shows the focus of the government. Here are such words that frequently appeared in FM's speech,

Nirmala Sitharaman used the word "tax" 43 times in her 85-minute presentation of the budget for 2023–24. The Finance Minister also used "development- 28 times", "infrastructure- 26 times" and "digital- 21 times", among other words. (Also Read: Union Budget 2023: 6 Major Money-Related Reforms Announced by FM That Can Affect Your Finances)

A quantitative social scientist named Sahil Deo tweeted word frequencies from Sitharaman's speech. Additionally, the Finance Minister frequently used the words capital-18 times and investment- 16 times.

He tweeted, Plotting the word frequencies of the recently finished #Budget2023 speech What do you see first when you look at this? Interested to know! For me it was #development, the focus is clear

The greatest message from her address was the shake-up in the new tax structure for the middle class.

