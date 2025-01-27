New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2025 on Saturday, 1 February 2025.



Union Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman's Speech Timing

The live streaming of the Budget 2025 presentation will begin at 11 am on February 1. There will be a slew of options for the audience to stream the Budget 2025 presentation live.



Where To Live Stream Union Budget 2025?

Viewers can watch the live streaming of the Union Budget 2024 presentation on Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV, DD News and news channels. The Finance Minister's address is available to view live online via Zee News Live TV. On 1 February 2025, the Zee News app will stream the Budget 2025 live, providing post-budget commentary to help viewers better comprehend the developments in Hindi and English.

To watch the live presentation of the Union Budget 2025, you can also go to the official Lok Sabha YouTube and Twitter accounts, as well as the official parliament channel, Sansad TV. The Union Budget 2025 speech will also be televised by national broadcaster Doordarshan in Hindi And English ticker.

Union Budget: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Speech

She has given numerous lengthy talks on the budget during the last few years. For example, she gave the longest speech in Indian history in 2019—two hours and fifteen minutes—during her Budget speech. She did, however, surpass her own record in 2020 when she gave a speech that lasted about 162 minutes. The FM gave a one-hour and 27-minute speech in which she announced the 2023 budget.