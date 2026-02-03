Advertisement
Union Budget 2026: Five changes in rules that could directly affect you
UNION BUDGET 2026

Union Budget 2026: Five changes in rules that could directly affect you

At first glance, the budget announcements seemed limited in impact for the average citizen. However, closer analysis reveals several changes that could have consequences across investment, property, digital assets and overseas remittances.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2026, 02:28 AM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2026 in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session in New Delhi on February 1.

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered presented the Budget 2026 on February 1 in Parliament. At first glance, the announcements seemed limited in impact for the average citizen. Closer analysis, however, reveals several changes that could have consequences across investment, property, digital assets and overseas remittances.

The tax slabs were not changed, but multiple announcements received attention for their long-term effects. One of the changes affects Sovereign Gold Bonds. The government removed the capital gains tax exemption on bonds purchased from secondary markets. Investors will now receive tax benefits only if the bonds were bought directly from the Reserve Bank of India during the primary issuance and held until maturity. Bonds purchased on exchanges and held beyond April 1, 2026, will attract tax on gains.

Another major announcement targets derivatives trading. The government increased the Securities Transaction Tax on futures and options. Futures transactions will now attract a 0.05 percent STT instead of 0.02 percent, while options will see the rate rise to 0.15 percent from 0.10 percent. This change increases the cost of each transaction and directly impacts profits on trading.

The budget also eased property purchase procedures for non-resident Indians (NRIs). Indian buyers acquiring property from NRIs no longer need a separate Tax Deduction and Collection Account Number (TAN) for Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) payments. They can use their PAN number, similar to property purchases from domestic sellers. This simplification reduces paperwork and makes transactions smoother.

Cryptocurrency regulations were tightened. From April 1, 2026, failing to provide accurate crypto transaction information will result in a daily penalty of Rs 200. Providing incorrect data without correcting it can attract fines up to Rs 50,000. This move aims to ensure proper reporting and compliance for digital assets.

Overseas education and medical remittances received relief. The Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on funds sent under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme for education and medical needs exceeding Rs 10 lakh has been reduced from 5 percent to 2 percent. This measure lowers costs for students and patients sending funds abroad.

The TCS is collected by banks or authorised dealers when sending money abroad and is adjusted against the total tax liability during income tax filing. Excess payments are refunded. The Liberalised Remittance Scheme allows Indian residents to send up to $2.5 lakh per year for different purposes, including education, medical treatment, travel, gifts or foreign investment.

These five changes in Union Budget 2026 introduce new rules for gold bonds, derivatives, property purchases from NRIs, cryptocurrencies and foreign remittances. Each announcement has the potential to affect citizens and investors in meaningful ways, highlighting the government’s evolving focus on financial regulation, investment and cross-border transactions.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

