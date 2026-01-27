Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman participates in 'Halwa Ceremony' at Finance Ministry

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday (January 27) took part in 'Halwa Ceremony' being held at Ministry of Finance, North Block, to mark the beginning of printing of documents relating to Union Budget 2026-27.

The Halwa ceremony, marks the final stage of the Budget preparation process for Union Budget 2026-27.

The ‘Halwa ceremony’ precedes the ‘lock-in’ of the officials involved in preparation of the Union Budget. The Union Budget 2026-27 will be presented on 1 February, 2026.

At the Halwa Ceremony, the Union Finance Minister was accompanied by the Secretaries of all the Departments under the Ministry of Finance and other senior officers involved in Budget preparation.

As part of the ceremony, the Union Finance Minister also took a tour of the Budget Press and reviewed the preparations, besides extending her best wishes to the entire budget team.

All Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. will also be available on the “Union Budget Mobile App” for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public in a digital accessible mode. The App is bilingual (English & Hindi) and will be available on both Android and iOS platforms. The App can also be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in).

The Budget documents will be available on the Mobile App and the website after the completion of the Budget Speech by the Union Finance Minister in Parliament on 1st February, 2026.