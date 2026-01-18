Union Budget 2026: These Finance Ministers Never Presented India’s Budget — Here’s Why



New Delhi: As India gears up for the Union Budget 2026, attention once again turns to the tradition of the Finance Minister presenting the Budget in Parliament—an event that shapes the country’s economic direction for the year ahead. While this responsibility is usually carried out by the person holding the Finance portfolio, India’s political history reveals rare exceptions where Finance Ministers never got the opportunity to present a Union Budget.

These instances were largely the result of short tenures, political reshuffles, or exceptional administrative circumstances, rather than a break from constitutional norms.

Kshitish Chandra Neogy

One of the earliest examples dates back to the formative years after Independence. Kshitish Chandra Neogy served as India’s second Finance Minister in 1948 under Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. His tenure, however, lasted only around 35 days, placing him between two Budget cycles.

Because the Union Budget had already been presented before his appointment—and the next Budget was due after he left office—Neogy never presented a Budget speech in Parliament. His brief stint reflects the administrative transitions of the post-Independence period, when ministerial portfolios were still evolving.

Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna

Another notable case is Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna, a senior Congress leader who later became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Bahuguna briefly held the Finance Ministry at the Centre but resigned before the annual Budget exercise could take place.

Political developments within the party and leadership changes at the time led to his exit, preventing him from performing one of the most defining duties of a Finance Minister. His case highlights how political instability can sometimes interrupt key institutional processes.

Narayan Dutt Tiwari

The case of Narayan Dutt Tiwari stands apart. A seasoned administrator and influential political figure, Tiwari held the Finance portfolio during a period of significant political sensitivity. Although his tenure was longer than those of Neogy or Bahuguna, the Union Budget during his term was presented by the Prime Minister instead.

This administrative exception meant that Tiwari, despite being Finance Minister, never personally delivered a Budget speech in Parliament—a rare occurrence in India’s parliamentary history.

Why These Historical Exceptions Matter Ahead of Budget 2026

As the country prepares for Union Budget 2026, these rare precedents underline how the presentation of the Budget—while a long-standing convention—is sometimes shaped by political timing and circumstance.

They also serve as reminders that the Finance Minister’s role, though central to Budget formulation, does not always translate into the symbolic act of presenting it in Parliament.