Union Cabinet approves Rs 275 hike in MSP of jute for 2026-27
MSP

Union Cabinet approves Rs 275 hike in MSP of jute for 2026-27

The MSP of Raw Jute for Marketing season 2026-27 is an increase of Rs 275 per quintal over the previous Marketing season 2025-26. 

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2026, 05:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved Minimum Support Prices (MSP) of Raw Jute for Marketing season 2026-27.

The MSP of Raw Jute (TD-3 grade) has been fixed at Rs 5,925 per quintal for 2026-27 season. This would ensure a return of 61.8 percent over the all India weighted average cost of production. The announced MSP of raw jute for Marketing season 2026-27 is in line with the principle of fixing MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times all India weighted average cost of production as announced by the Government in the Budget 2018-19, said a Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) note.

The MSP of Raw Jute for Marketing season 2026-27 is an increase of Rs 275 per quintal over the previous Marketing season 2025-26. Government has increased MSP of Raw jute from Rs 2400 per quintal in 2014-15 to Rs 5,925 per quintal in 2026-27, registering an increase of Rs 3,525 per quintal (2.5 times).

The MSP amount paid to Jute growing farmers during the period 2014-15 to 2025-26 was Rs. 1342 Crore while during the period 2004-05 to 2013-14, amount paid was Rs 441 Crore.

The Jute Corporation of India (JCI) will continue as Central Government Nodal Agency to undertake Price Support Operations and the losses incurred, if any, in such operations, will be fully reimbursed by the Central Government.

