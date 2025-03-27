Union Minister State Shivraj Singh Chouhan Appeals State Govt To Ensure No Purchase Below MSP

New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has appealed the state government to ensure that there is no purchase below MSP.

"On behalf of the Central Government, I appeal to all the state governments to ensure that there is no purchase below MSP. Our aim is to benefit the farmers and we will leave no stone unturned to fulfil this noble objective," he added.

Chouhan informed that the Indian Government is committed to procure 100% Tur from farmers through Central Nodal Agencies.

Similarly, procurement of gram, mustard and lentil has been approved during RMS 2025.PM-Asha Yojana has been extended till 2025-26. Under this, purchase of pulses and oilseeds from farmers at MSP will continue. The total approved quantity of gram for RMS 2025 is 27.99 lakh metric tonnes and mustard is 28.28 lakh metric tonnes. The major states include Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

The total approved quantity of lentil is 9.40 lakh metric tonnes Procurement of copra (milling and ball) has also been approved in Tamil Nadu. The government has ensured farmers use NAFED and NCCF portals to simplify registration and process.

He informed that procurement is continuing at MSP through NAFED and NCCF in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana and till 25 March 2025, a total of 2.46 lakh metric tonnes of Tur (Arhar) has been procured in these states, benefiting 1,71,569 farmers of these states. He said that the price of tur in Uttar Pradesh is currently running above MSP.

It was announced during Budget 2025 that 100% of the state's production of Tur (Arhar), Urad and Masoor will be procured for the next four years till 2028-29 to achieve self-sufficiency in pulses in the country. The procurement of Tur (Arhar) has been approved in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh under the Price Support Scheme during the Kharif 2024-25 season. Along with this, in the interest of farmers, Karnataka has also approved extending the procurement period from 90 days by 30 days to May 1.