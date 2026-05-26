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NewsBusinessEconomy‘Unjust and Unfounded’: Mango heir rejects allegations linked to Father’s death
ISAK ANDIC

‘Unjust and Unfounded’: Mango heir rejects allegations linked to Father’s death

The controversy comes amid ongoing investigations and intense media attention surrounding the death of the billionaire businessman, who helped build Mango into one of Europe’s biggest fashion brands.
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 26, 2026, 07:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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‘Unjust and Unfounded’: Mango heir rejects allegations linked to Father’s deathFile Photo of Isak Andic. (X)

New Delhi: The son of Mango founder Isak Andic has denied allegations linking him to his father’s death, calling the accusations “unjust and unfounded.”

The controversy comes amid ongoing investigations and intense media attention surrounding the death of the billionaire businessman, who helped build Mango into one of Europe’s biggest fashion brands.

Following the allegations, the founder’s son announced that he would step down from his role as vice-president of the company. In a statement, he said the decision was aimed at protecting the company and avoiding distractions during the investigation.

Also Read: Founder Of Fashion Brand Mango, Isak Andic, Dies In Hiking Accident

He maintained that he had no involvement in his father’s death and expressed confidence that the truth would emerge through the legal process.

The case has triggered widespread attention in Spain’s business and fashion circles because of Mango’s global presence and the influential role of the Andic family in the company’s growth.

Also Read: Tata Sons board meeting begins, leadership in focus

Authorities are continuing their investigation, while the company has sought to reassure employees, investors, and partners that business operations remain unaffected.

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