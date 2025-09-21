Upcoming IPOs In India: 26 Companies Including Mainboard & SME Issues Set To Open Between September 22–30

New Delhi: The primary market is heating up as 26 IPOs are set to open in a single week, including 10 mainboard offers and 16 SME issues. Investors have a variety of options, from established companies to smaller firms, providing opportunities across sectors. Among the mainboard IPOs, Atlanta Electricals plans to raise Rs 687 crore through a mix of Rs 400 crore fresh issue and Rs 287 crore offer for sale, with a subscription window from September 22–24 and a price band of Rs 718–Rs 754. Ganesh Consumer Products, an FMCG player, is raising Rs 409 crore (Rs 130 crore fresh issue + Rs 279 crore OFS), with the same subscription dates and a price band of Rs 306–Rs 322. Anand Rathi Share, the brokerage firm, is launching a Rs 745 crore fresh issue, with bids open from September 23–25 and listing likely on September 30 at Rs 393–Rs 414 per share.

Seshaasai Technologies is planning an Rs 813 crore issue (Rs 480 crore fresh + Rs 333 crore OFS), while Jaro Institute is raising Rs 450 crore (Rs 170 crore fresh + Rs 280 crore OFS), both opening for subscription from September 23–25. Solarworld Energy Solutions, with a focus on renewable energy, is bringing a Rs 490 crore IPO at Rs 333–Rs 351 per share. Epack Prefab Technologies plans a Rs 504 crore issue (Rs 300 crore fresh + Rs 204 crore OFS), while BMW Ventures is coming up with a fresh issue of 2.34 crore shares. Jain Resource Recycling, the largest IPO in the week, is raising Rs 1,250 crore (Rs 500 crore fresh + Rs 750 crore OFS), and Jinkushal Industries rounds up the mainboard line-up with a Rs 116 crore issue, priced at Rs 115–Rs 121 per share.

The SME segment has 16 IPOs lined up, starting with Solvex Edibles, which is raising Rs 18.87 crore through a fixed price issue at Rs 72 per share. Prime Cable Industries will raise Rs 40.01 crore at Rs 78–83 per share, while Ecoline Exim plans a Rs 76.42 crore IPO priced at Rs 134–141. Other notable SME IPOs include NSB BPO Solutions (Rs 77.91 crore at Rs 140–147), Matrix Geo Solutions (Rs 40.20 crore at Rs 98–104), True Colors (Rs 127.96 crore at Rs 181–191), Aptus Pharma (Rs 13.02 crore at Rs 65–70), and BharatRohan Airborne Innovations (Rs 45.04 crore at Rs 80–85). Smaller IPOs in the segment include Praruh Technologies, Gurunanak Agriculture, Riddhi Display Equipments, Justo Realfintech, Systematic Industries, Chatterbox Technologies, Bhavik Enterprises, and DSM Fresh Foods, all opening between September 23–30 with price bands ranging from Rs 60 to Rs 195.

In addition to fresh issues, several companies are set to make their market debut in the coming week. TechD Cybersecurity is listing on September 22, followed by Euro Pratik Sales on September 23. VMS TMT and Sampant Aluminium are scheduled for September 24, while iValue Infosolutions and JD Cables will list on September 25. The week concludes with multiple listings on September 26, including Saatvik Green Energy, GK Energy, and Siddhi Cotspin. With a large number of IPOs opening simultaneously, this week is set to be one of the busiest periods in the primary market this year.