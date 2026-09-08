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UPI key part of India’s payments ecosystem, Ireland keen to explore relevance for EU: IDA Ireland

Sean McWilliams said he was particularly interested in understanding how the growth of UPI in India could have relevance for Ireland and the European Union.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 08:41 AM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 08:41 AM IST
UPI key part of India’s payments ecosystem, Ireland keen to explore relevance for EU: IDA Ireland

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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