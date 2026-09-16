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UPI MDR: Brokerages estimate annual industry revenue pool of up to Rs 20,000 crore

Analysts at global brokerage firm Goldman Sachs estimated the industry revenue pool at Rs 20,600 crore, based on its assessment that around half of overall UPI transaction value could attract the full 40 basis point MDR.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 10:35 AM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 10:35 AM IST
UPI MDR: Brokerages estimate annual industry revenue pool of up to Rs 20,000 crore

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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UPI MDR: Brokerages estimate annual industry revenue pool of up to Rs 20,000 crore
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