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UPI payment now available in Greece

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal during his Greece visit has met Eurobank CEO Fokion Karavias and had a fruitful discussion on expanding the India-Greece economic partnership. 

Published: Jun 30, 2026, 12:17 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 12:17 PM IST
UPI payment now available in Greece

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