UPI To Stop ‘Request Money’ Feature from October 1 To Prevent Scams

New Delhi: The “Collect Request” option in UPI allows someone to send a payment request to another person — for example, to remind a friend to pay back borrowed money or to split a bill. While it was created for convenience, fraudsters have started misusing it to scam people.

Because of this, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has instructed all banks, payment service providers (PSPs), and UPI apps to remove this feature. From October 2, 2025, no P2P (person-to-person) Collect Request can be started, sent, or processed.

The notice was signed by Kunal Kalawatia, NPCI’s Chief of Products, and sent to all UPI member institutions on July 29, 2025.

NPCI also reminded that since October 31, 2019, there has been a Rs 2,000 limit for P2P collect requests, while verified merchants were allowed higher amounts.

Other updates:

ICICI Bank starts charging payment aggregators (like Google Pay, PhonePe, Mobikwik, Razorpay, etc.) a fee for processing UPI transactions on merchant apps and websites. This rule started from August 1, 2025.

UPI for Tourists & NRIs:

Smart Payment Solutions, an RBI-regulated company, has launched “Mony”, a UPI-based app for tourists and non-resident Indians (NRIs).

Foreign visitors can now make payments in India without needing an Indian bank account.

They can scan UPI QR codes at shops, restaurants, and stores to pay directly.

This is part of the “UPI One World” initiative, which aims to make India’s digital payment system easier for international visitors to use.