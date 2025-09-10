UPI Update: You May Be Allowed To Make Digital Transactions Across 192 Countries; The Reason Is...

New Delhi: The UPI–UPU Integration Project, which was recently unveiled at the 28th Universal Postal Congress in Dubai, could pave way for UPI transactions across 192 countries.

Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia unveiled the UPI–UPU Integration project at the 28th Universal Postal Congress in Dubai, a landmark initiative set to transform cross-border remittances for millions worldwide.

The initiative, developed by the Department of Posts (DoP), NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), and the Universal Postal Union (UPU), integrates India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with the UPU Interconnection Platform (IP), combining the reach of the postal network with the speed and affordability of UPI.

Scindia announced financial support committing 10 million dollars during this cycle to channel technology into innovation, with special focus on e-commerce and digital payments. Taking forward the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' he reiterated how India stands ready with resources, expertise and friendship.

Scindia also announced India’s candidature for the Council of Administration and the Postal Operations Council of the UPU, reaffirming its commitment to building a connected, inclusive, and sustainable future for the global postal community.

The UPI-UPU Integration project represents a transformative initiative to revolutionize cross-border remittances to India. This collaboration, spearheaded by the Department of Posts (DoP), NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), and the UPU, aims to seamlessly integrate India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with the UPU Interconnection Platform (IP). This integration promises to create a secure, efficient, and affordable channel for the Indian diaspora to send money home, benefiting millions of families and driving economic growth.

Engagement with Member Countries: The Indian delegation is actively engaging with representatives from 192 member countries to share India's expertise, explore potential partnerships, and promote the adoption of innovative solutions within the postal sector.