Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2893331https://zeenews.india.com/economy/ups-massive-layoff-20000-jobs-to-be-cut-73-facilities-to-be-shut-down-2893331.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
UPS

UPS MASSIVE Layoff: 20,000 Jobs To Be Cut, 73 Facilities To Be Shut Down

UPS said that it will reduce operational workforce by approximately 20,000 positions during 2025 and close 73 leased and owned buildings by the end of June 2025.

|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2025, 10:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

UPS MASSIVE Layoff: 20,000 Jobs To Be Cut, 73 Facilities To Be Shut Down

New Delhi: United Parcel Service (UPS) has said that it will be slashing 20,000 jobs, shutting down 73 facilities amidst new global trade tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump's. The layoffs are also a part of the logistics company's planned reduction in deliveries for Amazon.com.

"We expect to reduce our operational workforce by approximately 20,000 positions during 2025 and close 73 leased and owned buildings by the end of June 2025. We are continuing to review our network and may identify additional buildings for closure," UPS said in its first quarter earnings report on April 29.

As of March 31, 2025, we continue to evaluate the impact of expected changes in volume on our air network. We anticipate $3.5 billion of total cost savings will be delivered from Network Reconfiguration and Efficiency Reimagined in 2025," UPS said.

The company announced first-quarter 2025 consolidated revenues of $21.5 billion, a 0.7% decrease from the first quarter of 2024. 

Consolidated operating profit was $1.7 billion, up 3.3% compared to the first quarter of 2024, and up 0.9% on a non-GAAP adjusted basis. Diluted earnings per share were $1.40 for the quarter; non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.49, 4.2% above the same period in 2024, UPS said. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK