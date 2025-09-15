Urban Company IPO Allotment Expected Today; Grey Market Premium Soars, How To Check Allotment Status Online

New Delhi: The online services marketplace Urban Company Ltd saw its IPO oversubscribed by over 103 times. The subscription period ended on September 12, 2025, and the IPO allotment status is expected to be finalized and announced on September 15. Shares will be credited to investors’ demat accounts on September 16, while refunds to unsuccessful applicants will also be processed the same day.

Investors can check the Urban Company IPO allotment status on the BSE, NSE, and the IPO registrar’s website (MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.) by entering their application number or PAN details.

Subscription and Issue Details:

The issue was priced between Rs 98 and Rs 103 per share. Urban Company raised Rs 1,900 crore through a combination of a fresh issue (4.58 crore shares worth Rs 472 crore) and an offer-for-sale (13.86 crore shares worth Rs 1,428 crore). The IPO was subscribed 103.63 times in total: Retail investors subscribed 39.25 times, Non-Institutional Investors 74.04 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers 140.20 times.

Grey Market Premium and Listing Outlook

Urban Company shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of about Rs 68.5, indicating a potential listing price around Rs 171.5 per share—a premium of nearly 66.5 percent over the IPO issue price. The shares are scheduled to list on both the BSE and NSE on September 17.

How to Check Allotment Status

BSE: Visit the BSE IPO allotment page, select Equity, choose Urban Company, then enter application number or PAN.

NSE: Use the IPO allotment status section, select Equity and SME IPO bids, pick Urban Company, and enter PAN and application number.

MUFG Intime: Visit the registrar’s online portal, select Urban Company, enter PAN or application number, then search for status.

The proceeds will support marketing, technology upgrades, cloud infrastructure, and other corporate expenses.