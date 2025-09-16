Urban Company IPO Allotment Out: How To Check Online, 51% GMP Premium & Expected Listing Price

New Delhi: Urban Company has finalised the allotment status of its Rs 1,900-crore initial public offering (IPO). Investors who applied can now check their allotment online on any of the following platforms:

BSE: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

NSE: nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

MUFG Intime: in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

The IPO, which ran from September 10 to September 12, 2025, was launched through the 100 percent book-building route with a price band of Rs 98–Rs 103 per share. On the final day of subscription, the issue was oversubscribed by an impressive 103.63 times across investor categories, reflecting strong demand. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) and retail investors all showed healthy participation compared with other recent offerings.

According to IPO monitoring websites, the latest grey market premium (GMP) for Urban Company stood at Rs 53 per share as of September 16, 2025 (10:35 AM). Based on the upper price band of Rs 103, this translates into an estimated listing price of around Rs 156 per share, implying a potential premium of more than 51 percent on listing day.

After the allotment is finalised, Urban Company will credit shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on September 16, 2025. Refunds will be initiated simultaneously for investors who were not allotted shares during the three-day IPO window. The tentative listing date for Urban Company shares on the exchanges is September 17, 2025.

Urban Company operates a technology-driven, full-stack online marketplace that provides quality-focused home and beauty services. It currently has a presence across 51 Indian cities and in international markets such as the UAE and Singapore. The company is regarded as the largest organised player in this space, offering a wide range of services in a sector traditionally dominated by unorganised providers. Its business model aims to bring standardisation, reliability and transparency to home services, which has helped it build a strong customer base and brand recall.