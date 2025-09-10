Urban Company IPO: Full Subscription, Strong GMP, And What It Means For Investors

New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of Urban Company Ltd. was fully subscribed within hours of opening on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, driven by strong interest from retail investors.

Exchange data showed that the retail quota, which accounts for 18 percent of the IPO, was subscribed 3.93 times by 12:40 pm. The non-institutional investors (NII) portion was booked 1.71 times, while the institutional investor segment, which makes up more than half of the issue, was subscribed 21 percent.

IPO Details

Urban Company, earlier known as UrbanClap, is looking to raise up to Rs 1,900 crore through the issue, with shares priced in the range of Rs 98–103 apiece. The offer values the company at around USD 1.7 billion (RS 15,000 crore).

IPO window: September 10–12

Allotment date: September 15

Listing date: September 17

Issue size: Rs 1,900 crore

Fresh issue: 4.58 crore shares

Offer for sale: 13.86 crore shares

Lot size: 145 shares (and multiples thereof)

Grey Market Premium (GMP)

On the back of strong demand, the IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) rose to Rs 36.5 per share over the issue price. This implies a potential listing gain of 35.44 percent, with the stock expected to debut around Rs 139.5.

On Tuesday, the company raised Rs 854 crore in a pre-IPO anchor placement from marquee investors including SBI Life Insurance and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. Existing shareholders, such as Accel India and Elevation Capital, are set to sell shares worth Rs 1,428 crore through the offer for sale.



Company Profile

Urban Company provides a wide range of services, from beauty and wellness to plumbing and appliance repair. It competes with organised players like Housejoy and Sulekha, as well as a large unorganised service market.

The company reported profitability in the last financial year, posting revenue of Rs 1,144 crore, a 38 percent year-on-year increase.

IPO Market in India

Urban Company’s debut comes as several Indian startups, including Lenskart and Meesho, prepare to list their shares. India has become the world’s second-largest IPO market, as rising incomes and demand from households create a strong backdrop for new listings.