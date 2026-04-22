US begins $166 billion tariff refund – Is India set to cash in big?

New Delhi: The United States has started rolling out refunds on tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration after the US Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that the duties were unconstitutional. The US president’s earlier tariff regime, which covered a wide range of imports, including goods from India, is now being unwound through what is expected to be one of the largest refund processes in American trade history.

A new system, the Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries (CAPE), was launched on April 20, 2026 to allow businesses to start filing claims for refunds on duties paid under the now-invalidated tariff regime.

Where the money comes from

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A report by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) estimates that out of more than $166 billion in total expected refunds, around $10-12 billion is linked to Indian goods imported into the United States during the tariff period.

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These refunds are concentrated in a few major sectors. Textiles and apparel account for about $4 billion, engineering goods another $4 billion, chemicals and related products around $2 billion, while smaller amounts come from other categories.

How the refund system works

Under the new CAPE system, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has allowed importers and customs brokers to file claims in bulk instead of submitting entry-by-entry paperwork. It is expected to reduce delays and simplify processing.

The CBP’s rollout of Phase 1 of the CAPE platform on April 20, 2026, is an important step for Importers of Record (IORs) and customs brokers handling IEEPA duty refunds. The system allows refund claims to be processed in bulk instead of manual, entry-by-entry filings, helping reduce delays and paperwork. This is expected to speed up refunds, improve cash flow and make the process clearer and easier to manage for importers and brokers.

At the same time, it also places immediate responsibility on stakeholders to identify and compile eligible entries across historical periods. While this could result in substantial cash inflows, it also necessitates timely data collation, validation of entry details and coordination with brokers to ensure accurate submissions.

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The approved refunds will generally be processed within 60 to 90 days, although early filings have already shown some delays due to documentation and system issues. Over 56,000 importers have registered so far, with claims linked to about $127 billion in tariffs.

Who actually gets the refund

Indian exporters cannot directly claim the refunds. Only US importers or customs brokers who originally paid the tariffs at American ports are eligible to apply.

This means that even though Indian goods are linked to billions of dollars in refunds, the money will first go to companies in the United States that paid those duties.

How Indian exporters could still benefit

Since the refunds legally belong to US importers, Indian exporters will need to depend on commercial arrangements to benefit from the payout.

One option is rebate-sharing agreements between Indian suppliers and their American buyers. Another is renegotiating old contracts where tariff costs were passed into pricing during the duty period. A third route is using the changed cost structure to secure new orders at more competitive rates in future deals.

The outcome will depend on how both sides approach existing business relationships once refunds begin flowing.

What this means for trade

India shipped large volumes of goods to the United States during the tariff period, and the refund process could have a broader commercial impact beyond just numbers on paper.

If even a portion of the estimated $10-12 billion linked to Indian goods is shared through business agreements, it could improve pricing positions for exporters and support new contract negotiations across major manufacturing sectors.

The final outcome will depend on how quickly claims are processed in the US system and how effectively exporters and buyers restructure deals in the months ahead.