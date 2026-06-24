/US eases Iranian oil trade restrictions – will India gain or just watch prices fluctuate?

The Middle East Institute further said in the report, “However, international sanctions led to a decline in Iranian oil exports to India. In the first seven months of 2013, India’s crude oil imports from Iran fell by 46 percent compared to the same period the previous year. Since payments to Iran were being made in rupees instead of dollars, India could have saved up to $8.5 billion in the 2013-14 financial year if it had been able to continue importing Iranian oil at earlier levels.”