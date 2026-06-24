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US eases Iranian oil trade restrictions – will India gain or just watch prices fluctuate?

The impact on India is expected to come mainly through price fluctuations rather than any major change in direct Iranian oil purchases.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 03:10 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 03:10 AM IST
US eases Iranian oil trade restrictions – will India gain or just watch prices fluctuate?
Image Credit: Representative image (Reuters)

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