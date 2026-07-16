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US Fed taps former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan for key reform panel

Rajan's role has not been specifically laid out, but it is expected that he will inject fresh thinking into the Federal Reserve after more than five years of inflation running above the central bank's target.

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 10:33 AM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 10:33 AM IST
US Fed taps former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan for key reform panel

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