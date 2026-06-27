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US govt clears limited access to Anthropic Mythos 5 AI model

The clearance follows a government order two weeks earlier that abruptly barred Anthropic from giving foreign nationals access to Mythos 5 and a related model, Fable 5, over fears that security guardrails could be circumvented.

Published: Jun 27, 2026, 12:21 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 12:21 PM IST
US govt clears limited access to Anthropic Mythos 5 AI model
Image Credit: Credit: IANS

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