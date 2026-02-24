Trump's 10% extra tariff on Indian exports comes into effect, uncertainty over 15% rate

New Delhi: Indian exports to the American market face an additional 10 percent tariff from February 24 for a period of 150 days. The step follows a new executive order after the US Supreme Court struck down earlier tariffs imposed during Donald Trump’s administration.

Indian exporters woke up to a fresh challenge in the United States market on Tuesday. An additional 10 percent tariff has come into force on goods entering America from India. The measure will be in place for 150 days. The move follows a new executive order signed by US President Donald Trump after the Supreme Court of the United States declared earlier sweeping tariffs illegal.

Those duties had been introduced under emergency economic powers. The ruling forced the administration to issue a fresh order.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Export businesses in India are watching the situation carefully. Many companies were expecting some policy changes in the United States.

Announcement of possible 15 percent tariff

There is still uncertainty among traders. President Trump said the tariff could increase to 15 percent. An official order has not been released so far.

The earlier order announced a 10 percent tariff on imports from many countries for 150 days starting February 24. India falls within that group.

A few hours later, another message said the tariff could rise to 15 percent. Traders are waiting for an official notice. For now, exporters are sending goods under the 10 percent tariff rule.

This extra duty is added to the existing Most Favoured Nation tariff already charged in the United States.

Understanding the calculation

The tariff system becomes easier to understand with an example. If a product already has a 5 percent MFN duty, an extra 10 percent will be added. The total tariff then becomes 15 percent.

Earlier, the market was using a different calculation. Traders expected a 5 percent duty plus an additional 18 percent. This expectation worried many exporters.

A 15 percent additional tariff would push the overall duty close to 20 percent on many goods.

Supreme Court decision triggered policy change

The recent court decision changed the situation in Washington. The US Supreme Court said that global tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act went beyond the president’s authority.

Judges said emergency economic powers did not allow such broad trade actions. The decision pushed the administration to review the policy and come up with the new executive order.

Trade watchers say the legal setback created sudden movement in tariff policy.

Earlier tariff dispute between India and US

Trade tensions between the two countries have been present for some time. The United States imposed a 25 percent reciprocal tariff on India in August 2025. Another 25 percent duty came later over concerns about India buying Russian crude oil. The combined impact pushed the tariff level to nearly 50 percent at one stage.

Talks between New Delhi and Washington led to a temporary trade plan, which talked about reducing tariffs to around 18 percent.

An Indian delegation was scheduled to meet in Washington from February 23 to 26. The goal was to turn the first stage of a trade agreement into a formal document. The meeting has now been postponed.

Democrats push for tariff refund

Pressure is growing in American politics after the court decision. Three lawmakers from the Democratic Party have asked for a refund of tariffs collected earlier from countries around the world.

The lawmakers namely Ron Wyden, Ed Markey and Jeanne Shaheen are planning to introduce a bill in the US Congress, asking the US Customs and Border Protection to return about $175 billion collected through tariffs. The plan gives the agency 180 days to issue refunds. The bill also mentions paying interest on the returned money.

The demand has started a new debate in Washington about trade policy and presidential powers.

Warning to countries over trade deals

President Donald Trump gave a strong warning to countries negotiating with the United States. He wrote on Truth Social that any country backing away from recent trade agreements would face much higher tariffs. He also mentioned countries that, according to him, tried to take advantage of the United States for many years.

The warning has caught the attention of markets around the world.

Tariff collection halted for now

Another development came from US Customs and Border Protection. The agency said it would stop collecting tariffs that the court had declared illegal.

The suspension began at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday. Cargo operators received the notice through the official cargo messaging system.

All tariff codes linked to the earlier emergency orders were turned off from that time.

There are still questions about the duties collected at ports after the court ruling. Officials have not explained why the charges continued during those days. The agency has also not shared details about possible refunds.

For Indian exporters, the main concern right now is the new 10 percent tariff. Businesses are watching Washington for the next update. Trade experts expect clearer information soon.