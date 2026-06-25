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US lawmakers cite India's UPI model in payments reform debate

The comparisons with India came during a hearing of the House Financial Services Committee's Subcommittee on Financial Institutions.

Published: Jun 25, 2026, 09:26 AM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 09:44 AM IST
US lawmakers cite India's UPI model in payments reform debate
Source: IANS

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