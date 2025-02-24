USAID Funds Flowed Into Economic Projects In India In 2023-24, Not Voter Turnout: Finance Ministry Report

New Delhi: While US President Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on USAID’s funding in India, the annual report of the Nirmala Sitharaman-headed Finance Ministry shows that the assistance of $750 million provided by the US agency flowed into government projects linked to food, agriculture, rural development, energy and the environment during 2023-24.

None of these projects are related to political funding in India.

"Currently, seven projects worth a total budget of $750 million (approx.) are being implemented by USAID in partnership with Government of India," according to the Finance Ministry’s annual report for 2023-24.

For the financial year 2023-24, an obligation of a total of $97 million (about Rs 825 crore) has been made by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) under the seven projects, the Finance Ministry report stated.

The projects are related to agriculture & food security programmes, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), renewable energy, disaster management, and health. Besides, funds were committed to the Sustainable Forests and Climate Adaptation Programme and the Energy Efficiency Technology Commercialisation and Innovation Project, the annual report states.

President Trump has triggered a controversy by accusing the Biden administration of using USAID to allocate $21 million for voter turnout in India to influence the elections.

Responding to the statement, External Affairs Minister S. Jasishankar said: "Some information has been put out there by the Trump administration people, and obviously, that is concerning. I think, as a government, we're looking into it. My sense is that the facts will come out. USAID was allowed here in good faith, to do good faith activities; now, suggestions are being laid out from America that there are activities which are in bad faith. It's worrisome, and if there's something to it, then the country should know who the people are involved in it."

The Congress has demanded a white paper on the funds received in India from developmental agencies and aid mechanisms.