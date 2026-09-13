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  • /Use of Indian Patent Office (IPO) logo without prior written approval prohibited: DPIIT

Use of Indian Patent Office (IPO) logo without prior written approval prohibited: DPIIT

According to the notice, use of the official IPO logo, trade dress or DPIIT insignia in print, digital media, social media or sponsored search advertisements requires prior formal, written approval from the competent authority in the CGPDTM or DPIIT.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 05:43 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 05:43 PM IST
Use of Indian Patent Office (IPO) logo without prior written approval prohibited: DPIIT

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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