Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Using different GDP series to question growth is fallacious: SBI report

It termed attempts to derive a much lower nominal growth rate of around 2.6 per cent as fallacious, saying such calculations compare GDP estimates drawn from two different base-year series.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 08:57 AM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 08:57 AM IST
Using different GDP series to question growth is fallacious: SBI report

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Using different GDP series to question growth is fallacious: SBI report
2
3
4
5