Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal calls for Oil & Gas exploration push to cut import dependence

New Delhi: Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal has called for a major push in domestic oil and gas exploration, warning that India’s heavy dependence on energy imports poses a strategic risk in an increasingly uncertain global environment.

In a tweet On X (formerly Twitter) Highlighting India’s vulnerability, Agarwal said the country currently imports about 90 percent of its oil and gas needs, making energy independence a critical national priority. With demand for hydrocarbons expected to grow steadily over the next two decades, he stressed the importance of expanding domestic production.

According to Agarwal, India has significant untapped resources, estimated at around 300 billion barrels of oil and gas equivalent, which he described as far larger than the potential discovered in countries like Guyana. He said the country also has a strong talent pool, noting that roughly 10 percent of global oil and gas industry experts are Indians.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In today’s turbulent geopolitics, it is critically important for every large nation to secure energy independence. India is vulnerable because we import 90% of our oil and gas. We are surrounded by sea on three sides which can be blockaded in hostile times. There is no option but… — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) February 9, 2026

Drawing comparisons with the United States, Agarwal said America successfully reduced its import dependence by opening exploration opportunities to private players and entrepreneurs. He suggested India could follow a similar approach by making exploration more attractive for investors and businesses.

Agarwal also highlighted Vedanta Group’s contribution to India’s energy sector, stating that Cairn Oil & Gas has produced about 1.3 billion barrels of oil over the years and contributed nearly USD 40 billion to government revenues. He added that domestic production could be achieved at roughly half the cost of imports, making it economically beneficial.

However, he pointed out that regulatory challenges continue to discourage investment in exploration. India currently has around 200 active exploration licences, compared with what he believes should be closer to 2,000 to fully unlock the country’s resource potential.

Agarwal argued that increasing domestic oil and gas production would not only improve energy security but also create jobs, attract investment, and support long-term economic growth. He called for a stable and supportive policy environment that encourages participation from startups, small entrepreneurs, and private companies.

Looking ahead, Agarwal said Vedanta aims to increase its oil and gas production fivefold, while India as a whole should target a tenfold increase in output to meet future demand and support the country’s “Viksit Bharat” vision.

He added that expanding exploration activity across the country — potentially involving thousands of drilling rigs — could play a key role in helping India move toward energy self-sufficiency.