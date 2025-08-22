Vedanta Considers 2nd Interim Dividend Of Rs 16 Per Share, Record Date Fixed For...

New Delhi: Vedanta Limited has said that the company's Board of Directors has decided on the second interim dividend for shareholders.

2nd Interim Dividend of Rs16/Share

"...we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Vedanta Limited (the “Company”), at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, August 21, 2025, has considered and approved the Second Interim Dividend of Rs16/- per equity share on face value of Rs 1/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2025-26 amounting to ₹ 6,256 Crores," Vedanta said in a regulatory filing.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

(Also read--8th CPC: Proposal To Calculate Minimum Wage Based On Family Model Including Ageing Parents)

Vedanta Shares

Shares of Vedanta are trading marginally lower. At 10.25 am Vedanta shares were trading 0.26 percent lower at Rs 445.75 apiece.

Vedanta Interim Dividend Record Date

As intimated earlier, the record date for the purpose of payment of dividend shall be Wednesday, August 27, 2025, and the interim dividend shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law, Vedanta said.



Vedanta’s Q1 FY26 Net Profit

Vedanta reported a fall of 12.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30 (Q1 FY26), at Rs 4,457 crore compared to Rs 5,095 crore in the same quarter previous year (Q1 FY25).

(Also read: EPFO Increases Ex-Gratia Amount Under Death Relief Fund To Rs 15 Lakh For Family Of THESE Employees)

Despite the drop in profit, the company’s revenue from operations rose 5.8 per cent to Rs 37,824 crore in the April–June quarter, up from Rs 35,764 crore in the year-ago period, according to a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Total income also grew 5.7 per cent to Rs 38,809 crore from Rs 36,698 crore a year earlier.

The company’s total expenses increased to Rs 32,756 crore in the June quarter from Rs 30,772 crore in the same period previous year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) remained almost flat at Rs 9,918 crore, with margins slipping to 26.20 per cent from 27.80 per cent a year ago.



With IANS Inputs