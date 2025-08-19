Vedanta To Consider Second Interim Dividend On Aug 21, Check Record Date Fixed For...Shares Jump Over 2%

New Delhi: Vedanta Limited has said that the company's Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Thursday for deciding on the second interim dividend for shareholders.

"...The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) is proposed to be scheduled on Thursday, August 21, 2025, to consider and approve the Second Interim Dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2025-26."

Vedanta Shares

Shares of Vedanta jumped over 2 percent following the news of interim dividend announcement. At 12.27 pm, shares of Vedanta was trading higher by 2.37 percent at 448.50 apiece.

Vedanta Interim Dividend Record Date

Please note that the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed as Wednesday, August 27, 2025, Vedanta informed the market exchange.

"Further, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Insider Trading Prohibition Code of the Company, the Trading Window shall remain closed for dealing in securities of the Company for all Designated Persons from Tuesday, August 19, 2025 till Saturday, August 23, 2025 (both days inclusive)," the company informed stock exchange.

Vedanta’s Q1 FY26 Net Profit

Vedanta reported a fall of 12.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30 (Q1 FY26), at Rs 4,457 crore compared to Rs 5,095 crore in the same quarter previous year (Q1 FY25).

Despite the drop in profit, the company’s revenue from operations rose 5.8 per cent to Rs 37,824 crore in the April–June quarter, up from Rs 35,764 crore in the year-ago period, according to a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Total income also grew 5.7 per cent to Rs 38,809 crore from Rs 36,698 crore a year earlier.

The company’s total expenses increased to Rs 32,756 crore in the June quarter from Rs 30,772 crore in the same period previous year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) remained almost flat at Rs 9,918 crore, with margins slipping to 26.20 per cent from 27.80 per cent a year ago.



