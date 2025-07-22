Videocon Rs 300 Cr Loan Fraud Case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar Found Guilty Of Taking Rs 60 Cr Bribe

New Delhi: An appellate tribunal has held former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar guilty of accepting a Rs 64 crore bribe in connection with Rupee Term Loan of Rs 300 crore to Videocon International Electronics Limited, according to a report by The Times of India.

Chanda Kochhar and her businessman husband Deepak Kochhar are alleged to have received kickbacks over her tenure in lieu of loans provided to the Videocon group.

The case was first registered on January 22, 2019, against Videocon International Electronics Ltd, Venugopal Nandlal Dhoot, Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Virendra Kochhar, NuPower Renewables Ltd, Supreme Energy and Unknown public servants.

On August 26, 2009, a Sanctioning Committee headed by Chanda Kochhar, MD sanctioned a Rupee Term Loan of Rs 300 crore to Videocon International Electronics Limited (VIEL) in contravention of rules and policies of the bank in criminal conspiracies with the co-accused persons dishonestly by abusing her official position as a public servant.

The loan was disbursed on September 7, 2009, and on the very next date September 8, 2009, Dhoot, (MD Videocon Group) transferred Rs 64 crore to NRL managed by Deepak Kochhar from Videocon Industries Limited through his company Supreme Energy Pvt. Ltd. (SEPL).