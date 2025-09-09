Vikram Solar Jumps 10%: What’s Driving Demand For This Newly listed Stock?

New Delhi: Vikram Solar, one of India’s leading solar energy solution providers, made its debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday, August 26. The stock opened at Rs 338 per share, marking a 1.8 percent premium over its issue price of Rs 322 per share. The debut reflected investor interest the company’s initial public offering (IPO) had garnered in recent weeks.

The public issue witnessed an impressive overall subscription of nearly 55 times, underscoring the high investor appetite for renewable energy companies at a time when solar and green energy investment themes are gaining traction. The subscription was led largely by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who put in bids 142.79 times the allocated quota, showcasing their confidence in Vikram Solar’s growth potential and sectoral positioning. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors also participated actively, though the QIB response was particularly strong and aided the high oversubscription levels.

Ahead of the IPO opening, Vikram Solar successfully raised Rs 621 crore from anchor investors, a common route taken by large companies to boost confidence in new issues. The company allotted 18.7 million equity shares at Rs 332 per share to 43 institutional investors. The anchor allotment attracted participation from a mix of leading global and domestic funds, including Goldman Sachs Fund, Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Citigroup, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and SBI General Insurance, among others. The wide participation from reputed funds highlighted the strong institutional backing and helped in building momentum for the IPO.

Analysts noted that the positive investor sentiment was driven by Vikram Solar’s leadership position in India’s solar module manufacturing sector, its focus on expanding capacity, and the overall policy push towards renewable energy in the country. The government’s emphasis on boosting solar power generation and reducing dependence on fossil fuels has further improved prospects for companies like Vikram. The successful listing has not only provided the company with fresh capital to strengthen operations and fund expansion but has also positioned it firmly in the public markets as demand for clean energy continues to rise in India and abroad.