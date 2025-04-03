Vipul Organics Announces Rights Issue 0versubscribed by 80%; Shares Trade Higher

New Delhi: Shares of Vipul Organics Limited were trading higher on Thursday, despite dull market sentiments after the US President Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on about 60 countries globally, including India.

At 12.55 pm, shares of Vipul Organics was trading higher by 3.49 percent at Rs 140.95 apiece in BSE. Intraday, the company's shares touched a high of 3.9 percent at Rs 141.50.

The uptick in shares of the BSE listed Specialty Chemicals company in the pigments and dyes segment, follows its announcement of successful closure of the Rights Issue, which opened on 21 March, 2025. At the end of the day on the 2 April (issue closure date, the issue was oversubscribed by 80%.

The Rights issue offered 44,37,291 shares of Rs. 10 face value at Rs. 46 per share (including premium of Rs. 36 per share), totalling Rs. 2041.15 Lakhs. The issue garnered applications for 79,88,227 shares, amounting to Rs. 3674.58 Lakh, resulting in subscription of 1.8 times the issue size.

“We are overwhelmed by the shareholder response to our rights issue. The market conditions notwithstanding, the shareholders belief in their company and its growth trajectory has made them oversubscribe the issue by 80%. We stay committed to providing value to all our stakeholders and the money raised will be used for our greenfield project, the Sayakha facility to take wings”, Vipul P Shah, MD, Vipul Organics Limited said.