Vishal Mega Mart Shares Tank 8% As Promoters offload Stakes

New Delhi: Shares of Vishal Mega Mart fell sharply on Tuesday, June 17, dropping nearly 8 percent in early trade after a massive block deal took place on the BSE. By 11:27 am, the stock was down 3.6 percent at Rs120.45, having touched a day’s low of Rs.115.10 compared to the previous close of Rs.124.90. The company’s market cap stood at about

Rs.55,981 crore.

The big move came after 91 crore shares—representing 19.82 percent of the company’s equity—worth Rs.10,488 crore changed hands at Rs.115 per share in block deals. This price was about 7.9 percent lower than the last closing price.

This sharp fall in share price came despite Vishal Mega Mart reporting strong financials for Q4 FY24-25:

Revenue grew by 23 Percent year-on-year to Rs.2,547.9 crore.

Net profit jumped 88 percent to Rs.115 crore.

EBITDA rose 42.5 percent to Rs.357 crore, with margins improving to 14 percent from 12.1 percent last year.

Same-store sales growth (SSSG) stood at a healthy 13.7 percent.

The company also expanded its footprint, adding 28 new stores during the quarter, and now operates over 656 stores across India.