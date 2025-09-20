VMS TMT IPO Allotment: Check GMP, Subscription Status, Listing Price Prediction; Here’s How To Check Status Online On NSE And BSE

VMS TMT IPO Allotment Date: The IPO of VMS TMT Ltd, a manufacturer of Thermo Mechanically Treated (TMT) bars, received an overwhelming response from investors. Attention now shifts to the VMS TMT IPO allotment date, which is expected to be finalized on Monday due to the weekend holidays. The company’s shares are likely to list on September 24 on both the BSE and NSE.

The IPO was open from September 17 to 19, saw huge demand. It received bids for 125.78 crore shares against 1.23 crore shares on offer, NSE data showed. The IPO witnessed strong participation across investor categories. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed 227.09 times, while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 120.80 times. Meanwhile, the Retail investors (RIIs) also showed solid interest, with their portion subscribed 47.89 times.

VMS TMT IPO Allotment: GMP

The VMS TMT IPO included a fresh issue of 1.50 crore equity shares, raising Rs 148.50 crore. The shares were priced between Rs 94 and Rs 99, with a minimum lot size of 150 shares. The company was founded in 2013. It makes TMT bars and also deals in binding wires and scrap, supplying both Gujarat and other states. According to InvestorGain, the VMS TMT’s Grey Market Premium (GMP) was Rs 11 on September 19 at 5:30 pm. The estimated listing price is Rs 110, suggesting a potential gain of 11.11% per share.

VMS TMT IPO Allotment: Which Is IPO Registrar?

Investors can check the VMS TMT IPO allotment status online through the BSE and NSE websites or the official portal of registrar Kfin Technologies Ltd., which will update the details. To know their status, investors can follow the simple step-by-step process given below.

How To Check VMS TMT IPO Allotment Status Online On BSE

Step 1: Visit the BSE website: Go to BSE allotment status page

Step 2: Select Issue Type: Choose ‘Equity’ from the dropdown menu.

Step 3: Choose Issue Name: Select ‘VMS TMT Limited’.

Step 5: Enter Details: Input your Application Number or PAN.

Step 6: Verify & Search: Tick ‘I am not a robot’ and click ‘Search’ to view your allotment status.

How To Check VMS TMT IPO Allotment Status Online On NSE

Step 1: Visit the NSE allotment page by going to the NSE IPO allotment status on this link (https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids)

Step 2: Select the issue type by choosing ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’.

Step 3: Choose the issue name by picking ‘VMS TMT Limited’ from the dropdown menu.

Step 4: Enter your details by providing your PAN and Application Number.

Step 5: Click ‘Submit’ to view your IPO allotment status.