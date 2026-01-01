Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3002337https://zeenews.india.com/economy/vodafone-idea-receives-gst-penalty-order-of-rs-637-91-crore-to-take-legal-action-3002337.html
NewsBusinessEconomyVodafone Idea Receives GST Penalty Order Of Rs 637.91 Crore, To Take Legal Action
VODAFONE IDEA

Vodafone Idea Receives GST Penalty Order Of Rs 637.91 Crore, To Take Legal Action

In an exchange filing, the telecom company said it received the penalty order from the Office of the Additional Commissioner, Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), Ahmedabad South, on December 31.

|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2026, 05:55 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Vodafone Idea Receives GST Penalty Order Of Rs 637.91 Crore, To Take Legal Action

New Delhi: Vodafone Idea on Thursday said it has received a GST penalty order of Rs 637.91 crore, passed under Section 74 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act (CGST), 2017. 

In an exchange filing, the telecom company said it received the penalty order from the Office of the Additional Commissioner, Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), Ahmedabad South, on December 31.

The order has been passed under Section 74 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, “confirming a penalty of Rs 6,37,90,68,254 along with the demand of tax and applicable interest,” the company said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

It further stated that the “Company does not agree with the Order and will take appropriate legal action(s) against the same”.

The order alleges short payment of Tax and excess availment of Input Tax Credit. The maximum financial impact is to the extent of tax demand, interest and penalty levied.

However, the telecom operator said it does not agree with the order and will take appropriate legal action against it.

Earlier on Wednesday, Vodafone Idea issued a clarification after reports claimed that the Union Cabinet had approved a five-year moratorium and frozen the company’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues at Rs 87,695 crore.

In a stock exchange filing, Vodafone Idea said the reports were speculative in nature and that it had not received any official communication confirming such a decision. “We have not received any communication from the Government in relation to the above reported matter,” the telecom operator stated in its exchange filing.

“As and when there is any development which requires disclosure, we will do the needful,” it added.

The clarification came amid heightened market reaction to the reports. Following the earlier report, Vodafone Idea shares witnessed heavy selling pressure.

The company’s shares closed at Rs 11.63 apiece, up by 8 per cent, on Thursday.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Astra Mk-2 Air-To-Air Missile
How China’s Failed PL-15 Missile Is Supercharging Astra Mk-2, IAF’s Air Power
Delhi air quality
Delhi Records Best Air Quality In 7 Years For 2025, Barring COVID Period
PM Modi PRAGATI meeting
PM Modi Chairs 50th PRAGATI Meeting; Reviews Projects Worth ₹40,000 Crore
Indian Airforce
IAF Names New Vice Chief Of Air Staff Effective New Year 2026
Gas prices
IGL Slashes Domestic PNG Prices By ₹0.70/SCM In Delhi-NCR Starting New Year
Maharashtra DGP
Sadanand Date, 26/11 Hero Who Took Kasab Appointed As New Maharashtra DGP
Rajasthan
Explosives Laden Car Recovered In Rajasthan Ahead Of New Year Celebrations
Wi-Fi service
How Train Wi-Fi Works: Does Connection Get Lost At 120 km/hr?
Travel & Tourism
Early Birds Steal The Show At Sydney Harbour Ahead Of New Year Fireworks
US Embassy India Warning
‘If You Break US Laws…’: US Embassy In India Warns Against Illegal Immigration