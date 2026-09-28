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  • /Wage ceiling hike to Rs 25,000 a “win-win situation”; brings more people under social protection: Labour Secretary

Wage ceiling hike to Rs 25,000 a “win-win situation”; brings more people under social protection: Labour Secretary

“It’s going to be a very win-win situation for everybody because the wage limit has already gone up, minimum wage limit in most of the states and all those things. And more people who are on the margin are going to be covered in this particular social protection measure,” said Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 08:52 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 08:52 PM IST
Wage ceiling hike to Rs 25,000 a “win-win situation”; brings more people under social protection: Labour Secretary

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Wage ceiling hike to Rs 25,000 a “win-win situation”; brings more people under social protection: Labour Secretary
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