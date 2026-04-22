Waiting for your next LPG cylinder refill? Know why DAC number remains critical and how to generate it

New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has said that the government is taking steps to ensure uninterrupted availability of petroleum products and LPG across the country amidst the ongoing situation involving the Strait of Hormuz.

Official update issued by Petroleum Ministry has stated that supply of LPG to domestic households remain normal with no reports of dry outs at LPG distributorships.

DAC number remains critical for LPG delivery

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As per government estimates, Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) based deliveries have increased to more than 93%. DAC is received on the registered mobile number of the consumer.

DAC system has been implemented to prevent the diversion. This system requires LPG customers to provide a code to the delivery person to successfully receive their cylinder.

How to generate DAC number for LPG delivery?

The DAC number is automatically generated as soon as you book an LPG cylinder. This unique number is sent to your registered mobile number via SMS or WhatsApp by your OMC. For example if you have an Indane connection, IOCL allows you to book your LPG via these 4 methods, post which your DAC number will be generated.

Missed Call Booking number: 8454955555

SMS Booking: Send "IOC" to 7718955555

IVRS/Phone Call: 7718955555

WhatsApp Booking: Use IndianOil official WhatsApp channel

Government has also advised citizens to avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG and to beware of rumours and rely on official sources for correct information. LPG consumers should use digital booking platforms and avoid visiting distributors, said the government.