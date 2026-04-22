Waiting for your next LPG cylinder refill? Know why DAC number remains critical and how to generate it
Amidst the ongoing geopolitical situation, Indian government has ensured that 100 percent supply is being made to domestic LPG, domestic PNG and CNG customers in the country.
- No DAC, no LPG
- How to generate DAC?
- Why is DAC crucial?
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New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has said that the government is taking steps to ensure uninterrupted availability of petroleum products and LPG across the country amidst the ongoing situation involving the Strait of Hormuz.
Official update issued by Petroleum Ministry has stated that supply of LPG to domestic households remain normal with no reports of dry outs at LPG distributorships.
DAC number remains critical for LPG delivery
As per government estimates, Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) based deliveries have increased to more than 93%. DAC is received on the registered mobile number of the consumer.
DAC system has been implemented to prevent the diversion. This system requires LPG customers to provide a code to the delivery person to successfully receive their cylinder.
How to generate DAC number for LPG delivery?
The DAC number is automatically generated as soon as you book an LPG cylinder. This unique number is sent to your registered mobile number via SMS or WhatsApp by your OMC. For example if you have an Indane connection, IOCL allows you to book your LPG via these 4 methods, post which your DAC number will be generated.
Missed Call Booking number: 8454955555
SMS Booking: Send "IOC" to 7718955555
IVRS/Phone Call: 7718955555
WhatsApp Booking: Use IndianOil official WhatsApp channel
Government has also advised citizens to avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG and to beware of rumours and rely on official sources for correct information. LPG consumers should use digital booking platforms and avoid visiting distributors, said the government.
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