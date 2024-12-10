Walmart Faces Massive Backlash Over Ganesha-Printed Underwear, Slippers, Socks; Now Removes From Website

New Delhi: US retailer Walmart recently came under heavy fire from the Hindu community as products such as slippers, underwear, swimwear, and other items with Lord Ganesha prints, surfaced on its website. After the outcry, Walmart removed the Ganesha slippers from its online catalogue now.

Meanwhile, the Hindu American Foundation criticized the incident and said Hindu deities like Ganesha hold profound spiritual significance. Items like slippers and bathing suits featuring sacred imagery demean the reverence with which these symbols are held.

Many users accused Walmart of cultural insensitivity and disrespecting religious feelings after photos of these products went viral on social media.

A user wrote in a post on X, “Listen!! Walmart, featuring Lord Ganesha on underwear and casual wear is deeply disrespectful to #Hindus. Deities are not fashion statements; they hold profound spiritual significance. Please reconsider this product line to show respect for religious symbols.”

"The company that produces these items should be banned, and the seller must be punished for this misconduct. This is a shameful act, and no one has the right to disrespect other religions," another user said.

Another user said, “Shame on Walmart! This should not be allowed, and they should apologize.”

"All religions should be given equal respect. Walmart should step in and stop selling these products," another netizen remarked.

Another social media user added, “This is very sad. Please respect other religions and cultures.”

“It has displayed of depravity and a degenerated mentality, which is likely to provoke a serious backlash from Hindus & other communities worldwide,” said another user.

Criticizing the incident, the Hindu American Foundation, an organisation for the rights of Hindu-Americans, said in a statement, “Dear @Walmart: Disrespect is not fashionable. Hindu deities like Ganesha hold profound spiritual significance for over a billion followers worldwide. Items like slippers and bathing suits featuring sacred imagery demean the reverence with which these symbols are held. We have formally reached out to Walmart, urging the immediate discontinuation of these items. We call on you to stand for respect and cultural sensitivity."

Following backlash from social media users against the Lord Ganesha prints on its merchandise, Walmart removed the Ganesha slippers from its catalogue.