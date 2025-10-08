Want To Know Your EPF Balance? Here’s How To Check It With Or Without UAN

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) serves as an important retirement savings plan for salaried individuals, helping them build a financial cushion for the future. Both employees and employers contribute 12 per cent of the employee’s salary to this fund every month. To keep track of your growing savings, it’s important to regularly check your EPF balance. For this, you’ll need an active Universal Account Number (UAN) a unique ID mentioned on your salary slip that links all your PF accounts under one number.

You can easily check your EPF balance online through the official EPFO portal. Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Visit the official EPFO website – https://www.epfindia.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the “Our Services” section and click on “For Employees.”

Step 3: Select “Member Passbook” and log in with your Universal Account Number (UAN) and password.

Step 4: Once logged in, you’ll be able to view your updated PF balance and transaction details.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

If you prefer not to use the EPFO website, there are several other quick ways to check your PF balance:

1. Via SMS

Send an SMS to 7738299899.

Type “EPFOHO UAN ENG”, where “ENG” stands for English (you can also use “HIN” for Hindi or the first three letters of your preferred language).

You’ll receive an SMS with your latest PF balance and account details.

2. Via Missed Call

Give a missed call to 011-22901406 from your registered mobile number.

You’ll get an SMS with your current PF balance.

3. Through the UMANG App

Download the UMANG app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Go to the “EPFO” section and log in using your UAN and OTP sent to your registered mobile.

Open your passbook to view the balance and contribution details.

4. Without a UAN

If you don’t have a UAN, you can still check your PF balance by contacting your employer’s HR department or visiting the nearest EPFO office with your PF account number and ID proof.

Another simple way to check your PF balance is by contacting your employer’s HR or finance department.

Most companies provide employees with regular access to their PF statements or can generate them on request. Employers have access to the EPFO portal, which allows them to download and share your latest PF balance details directly.

This method is especially useful if you’re facing issues with your UAN activation or online access.