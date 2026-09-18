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  • /Warren Buffett steps down as Berkshire Hathaway chairman; Howard Buffett to take over

Warren Buffett steps down as Berkshire Hathaway chairman; Howard Buffett to take over

His net worth is estimated to be around $145 billion, making him the 10th richest person in the world. Also, reports suggest his donations to be around $72 billion.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 06:49 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 06:49 PM IST
Warren Buffett steps down as Berkshire Hathaway chairman; Howard Buffett to take over

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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