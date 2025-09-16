New Delhi: A Reddit post shared by a TCS employee has once again highlighted the level of harassment and psychological stress that HR departments inflict on employees. In the Reddit post, the TCS employee claimed that he was asked to step down from his position but he refused to do so. The techie said that he is subjected to mental harassment and torture in a toxic environment, and that "after Ratan Tata, this company is messed up".

Sharing his ordeal through a post on Reddit, the techie working at TCS said he was asked to resign from his first company, TCS but he declined. He shared the post under the title "I Denied my resignation in TCS". "It’s been 3 days since I was asked to resign in a meeting room. I denied it. I was crying and afraid, but TCS is my first company—I have nothing to lose. They threatened me that they will give a bad review after termination, so I said, “Okay, do as you like, but I’m not going to resign,” and I came out of that meeting room. I was crying, I was scared, but I tried to be strong at that time," he wrote.

The employee said that the company is targeting bench employees first because they are easy targets. The techie further said that the company is freezing the profiles of employees so that no project can be allocated to them. "They are freezing our profiles so that no project can see us or call us for allocation. Even if we get a project through our contacts, RMG calls that project and asks them to cancel our allocation," he said.

The techie said that several other employees have also been asked to resign but they have also refused to do so. "I don’t know what to do next. I’m just going with the flow. In my branch location, there are several people who denied resigning. HR is calling them daily for meetings, asking them to resign, and threatening them with various things like freezing their salary, blacklisting them, giving them bad reviews, saying nobody will hire them, etc. But again and again, they are ignoring and fighting. It’s been more than 10 days, and those employees are still in TCS but struggling," he said.

The employee claimed that he is mentally harassed and tortured in the toxic environment and regrets joining TCS. "This is literally mental harassment, torture, and such a toxic thing they are doing to employees. I joined TCS because of its work culture and job security, even with a very low salary. Now I regret it—I should have chosen another company. After Ratan Tata, this company is messed up," he said.

Netizens react



The post has sparked a heated debate over how employees are mistreated by companies with several users advising the Redditor to quit the company where he is not respected.

One user commented, "Tbh ask them for 3 months of Severance and leave else fight legally !! Nothing more nothing less."

Another user commented, "Dude what is the point of working for an organization that doesn't want you? I feel it's better you negotiate severance and leave."

"If a company has a policy to give 3 months notice when an employee wants to quit. It should apply for the parties on the other side as well. This one sided policy is not fair. Try to get nothing less than 3 months of paycheck and look for other opportunities during that time," commented one user.

One user said, "There is no point in staying at such a toxic place. Always remember your mental peace is always ahead of these things."

"First don’t get too emotional, accept that this is one of the facets of IT industry. Second, you have all the right to fight back but seriously it’s not worth it. Spare a thought to upskill and find better opportunities. People in bench are the ones to go first which ever company you join," commented one user.

One user said, "Imagine doing all this to stay in TCS. I don’t know if the company is stupid or you. Why not get a better job or take the time to up skill? Like a gap is going to prevent you in getting a job."