'Was Forced To Resign': Redditor Claims Freshers Too Under TCS Job-Cut Radar

New Delhi: After Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced plans to lay off 12,000 employees worldwide, some reports suggest that fresh graduates are also being asked to resign. This follows a recent change in TCS’s bench policy, which now gives employees just 35 days to find a project before facing possible exit from the company.

A fresher shared his experience on Reddit, saying he was forced to resign after being on the bench for only four to five weeks. He claimed that TCS HR called him to a meeting, asked him to turn off his phone, and gave him two options:

Resign immediately and get three months’ pay with no negative comments in his release letter.

Face termination with a bad release letter and no pay.

The fresher said that HR also asked him to mention “personal reasons” for leaving, even though he was working on a project. He was shocked that the company hired him only to make him leave so soon.

According to him, four other new employees went through the same thing and were in tears. HR allegedly didn’t allow him to call his father and gave him only 15 minutes to decide. In the end, he resigned because it seemed like the safer choice.

The fresher also claimed that TCS’s real layoff numbers could be much higher — possibly around 80,000 — since resignations under pressure are not shown as official layoffs.

Despite the ordeal, he ended by saying it might turn out to be a “blessing in disguise” for his career.