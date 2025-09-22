Washington Turns Up The Heat: Tariffs, Chabahar Roadblocks And $100,000 H-1B Fee Seen As Pressure On India For Trade Concessions

New Delhi: First tariffs, then roadblocks at Chabahar, and now a steep hike in H-1B visa fees — it feels like the US is steadily tightening the screws on India. The Trump administration’s new rule imposes a one-time USD 100,000 fee on fresh H-1B visa applications. Even though Washington has clarified that the rule applies only to new visas, not renewals, the shock and uncertainty have already hit India’s tech sector.

Indian IT companies, which take nearly three-quarters of the annual H-1B quota, are quickly recalculating the cost of sending professionals to their biggest market. Nasscom has warned of business disruption, while the Ministry of External Affairs has raised humanitarian concerns for Indian families caught in the transition.

This is only the latest in a series of economic pressures. Punitive tariffs on Indian exports, attempts to undermine New Delhi’s investment in Iran’s Chabahar port, and now restrictions on the mobility of skilled workers all point to the same pattern — India’s room to manoeuvre in the US market is shrinking.

For a country that has long celebrated its IT services industry as a global success story, this H-1B shock is especially painful. Remittances, cross-border innovation, and talent mobility — the pillars of India’s tech success — are all at risk. Even global giants like Microsoft and JPMorgan have advised their H-1B employees not to risk travel.

Time For Tit-For-Tat?

Economic retaliation could take multiple forms, from targeted trade measures to stricter regulations on American businesses operating in India. While a measured approach is crucial to avoid escalation, the message is clear: India may no longer have the luxury of absorbing repeated unilateral pressures without signaling that its interests, particularly in trade and skilled labor mobility, must be respected.

The message for India is clear. We cannot rely so heavily on one market. New Delhi must diversify trade ties with Europe, East Asia, and the Gulf, while also investing at home to create high-quality opportunities for its skilled workforce. Otherwise, the “brain drain” that powered our IT boom could turn into a “brain blockage” with far-reaching consequences.