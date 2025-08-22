‘We Respect The Law’: Dream11 Confirms Shutdown Of Paid Games, Shifts To Free Play Model

New Delhi: Fantasy sports platform Dream11 has officially shut down all its real-money gaming contests, marking a major shift in the online gaming industry. The move comes in response to the newly passed Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which bans all paid online games across India.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 was passed by the Rajya Sabha on August 21, just a day after clearing the Lok Sabha. Introduced by Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the bill bans all real-money online games, calling them harmful for middle-class youth. (Also Read: Gen Z, Here’s Why Building Emergency Fund Will Change Your Financial Future)

In a heartfelt post on LinkedIn, the company reflected on its journey, saying, “When we started this journey 18 years ago as a Sports Tech company, we were not even 1% of the size of the USA Fantasy Sports industry. Dream11’s Fantasy Sports product was our way to ‘Make Sports Better’ for all of India. With this passion, belief, and the spirit of Made in India, for India, by Indians, we became the largest fantasy sports platform in the world.”

Dream11 clarified that it has always followed the rules and will continue to do so under the new law. While the company expressed that “progressive regulations would have been the right way forward,” it stated that it fully respects the government's decision and will comply with the Promotion & Regulation of Online Gaming Law, 2025. This law bans all forms of real-money online gaming in India. (Bank Holiday Tomorrow, August 23: Will Banks Be Open Or Closed? Full List Inside)

New Law Bans Money-Based Online Games in India

The Centre’s Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025, recently passed by the Rajya Sabha, imposes a complete ban on all money-based online games, including fantasy sports, poker, and rummy. Only eSports and social gaming are allowed under the new law. Those who violate the rules could face up to three years in prison or a fine of up to Rs 1 crore.

What’s in the Bill?

The bill bans “harmful” online money gaming services, along with any advertisements or financial transactions linked to them. The government cited the potential psychological harm caused by these platforms as a key reason behind the decision.

In addition to banning online real-money gaming, the bill also aims to prohibit advertisements for these games and stops banks and financial institutions from processing or transferring funds related to them.